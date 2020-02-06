Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant’s jersey was retired by her private school and her mother Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share heartbreaking posts about it.

Gigi was following in her father’s footsteps as a basketball player before their tragic death in a helicopter crash.

Following her death, her school, Harbor Day School held a retirement ceremony at the school’s gym to retire her No. 2 jersey.

On Instagram,Vanessa Bryant, grieving wife and mother, shared photos from the ceremony held at the teenage basketball star’s middle school.

The photos taken in the school’s gym show a portrait of Gigi next to a table with red and pink flowers arranged to spell out “Gianna.” The display also included a red floral arrangement of the number 2, for the one Gianna wore on her basketball jersey at the Mamba Sports Academy.

She captioned her post: “My Gianna. God I miss you. I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath.”

