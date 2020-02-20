A 3-month-old in Vietnam who contracted the new coronavirus that has spread to dozens of countries since its outbreak in China, was on Thursday discharged from hospital.

Officials said that the baby was one of 16 patients who tested positive for the Covid-19 disease in Vietnam who had recovered from the disease.

Prof. Le Hai, Director of the National Hospital of Paediatric, said: “We are pleased to announce that the Vietnamese child has been successfully treated for pneumonia caused by coronavirus.

“The patient will continue to be monitored in the local health centre,“he said.

According to officials, the baby was admitted to the hospital 10 days ago, with only a slight fever of 37.5 degrees and mild flu symptoms, but tested positive for the virus.

