The World Health Organisation, WHO, has identified Nigeria as one of the top priority countries which either have direct links or a high volume of travel to China.

In a statement on the coronavirus outbreak last week, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, listed 12 other top priority countries like Algeria, Angola, Cote d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

Moeti said there are many links between China and the African continent and the WHO is scaling up novel coronavirus preparedness efforts in the region and supporting countries to implement recommendations outlined by the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee, which met in Geneva, Switzerland on 30 January.

