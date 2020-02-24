In the early hours of Sunday, Tyson Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in seven brutal and dominant rounds to become world champ.

In a one-sided and brutal fashion, Fury transformed into a puncher to score a pair of knockdowns before finishing him in their rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

It was nothing short of a dominant, thorough beating and Wilder’s corner had to throw in the towel in Round 7 as a weary Wilder was battered from pillar to post.

With the victory, Fury snatched the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles, adding the hardware to his own lineal title.

Britain now has two heavyweight world champions, with #AnthonyJoshua holding the other major titles in the division.

