Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AFAW) has said that witchcraft does not exist and that the concept is a myth, saying that the act of killing children and others on the premise that they are witches is barbaric and must be stopped.

In an interview, Dr. Leo Igwe, Chief Executive Officer of AFAW, told PM News that persecution of alleged witches should stop, lamenting that there had been several cases children and women suspected to be witches were brutally killed in Nigeria and in some parts of Africa.

He said AFAW was planning a decade of activism against witches persecution in Africa to end the menace, adding that to realize the objective, the group would engage sharing latest news on witchcraft allegation/witch persecution, as well as engage state and non-state actors in the field of witchcraft accusation.

Igwe added that the group would engage in intervention to protect alleged witches and to educate the accusers and also lobby local, national and regional and global institution in tackling abuses that were linked to witch persecution and witch hunting.

