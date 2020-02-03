The Police in Ogun State yesterday arrested a 30-year-old housewife, Shukurat Olufowobi, for allegedly beating her five-year-old stepson, Azeem Olufowobi, to death.

The suspect, who is a resident of Oshodi Oke Area of Ogijo, Sagamu LGA, was arrested alongside her husband, Ayuba Olufowobi, following a report received at Ogijo Divisional headquarters. .

It was gathered that some residents of the area had informed the police that the victim died following an injury he sustained in his head having been allegedly beaten with an object by the prime suspect. .

A statement issued by the Police Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Sunday, alleged that the woman and her husband “hurriedly took the corpse of the victim to #Ajah in #LagosState where he was secretly buried.”

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had been maltreating the victim, whose mother separated from the father due to irreconcilable differences.

On the fateful day, the boy was beaten on the head with a heavy object which caused him a broken skull resulting in his eventual death.

The nurse who gave the victim first aid treatment and informed the couple of her observation, was asked by the woman and her friend to lie about the cause of the victims death but she refused because it is against the ethics of her profession.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

