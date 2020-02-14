The police in Lagos on Friday arraigned a 29-year-old woman, Ayodeji Idowu, who allegedly threw a stone which hit a motorcyclist on the head and killed him.

Idowu appeared before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court on a charge of manslaughter.

The court did not take her plea as the Magistrate, Mr T. Agbona, said he needed the advice of the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He ordered that Idowu should be kept at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre, and directed that the case file should be forwarded to the DPP.

Agbona adjourned the case until March 16 for mention.

The prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Silas, had told the court that Idowu threw a stone which hit and killed one Mr Aniette Udoh, 47.

Silas said that the defendant committed the offence at 5:55p.m. on Feb. 5, at Ikotun area of Lagos

“The deceased was coming back from work on his motorcycle, when the defendant threw a stone on his head.

“He lost control, fell and hit his head on a concrete; he was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 229 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.

