An Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Tuesday granted a request by a businessman, Mr Daniel Abiodun, to divorce his wife, Temitope, for always threatening his life with knife.

Dissolving the union, the President of the Court, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, said that since the petitioner insisted on divorce after several interventions, the court was left with no option than to grant him his wish.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Mr Daniel Abiodun and Mrs Temitope Abiodun dissolved today. Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go your separate ways unmolested; the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavour,” he said.

Koledoye ordered Daniel to be responsible for their childrens’ feeding, medical and school fees.

The 56-year-old businessman had earlier approached the court to terminate the 16 years marriage, accusing his wife of threatening to kill him.

“My wife always picks knife to stab me whenever we have any misunderstanding. Whenever I run for my dear life, she will chase me with the knife.

“I can no longer sleep with my two eyes closed. I am afraid she may stab me to death one day and I don’t want to die,” Daniel told the court.

According to the petitioner, Temitope always disrespects and embarrasses him in public.

“My wife fights me both at home and in the public; our neighbours have known us for our frequent fightings.

“On many occasions, she tore my clothes into pieces. I do not even have peace of mind; I am always afraid,” he added.

The embattled man begged the court to end the marriage because he was tired of it and no longer in love with his wife.

“Please, terminate our marriage before Temitope sends me to an early grave,” he pleaded.

Responding, Temitope, denied all the allegations and accused Daniel of battery.

“My husband turned me into a punching bag. He derived pleasure from beating me at any slight provocation. I have scars on my body as a result of his assault on me,” she said.

The mother of three said she never threatened her husband’s life.

“I was only using the knife to scare him away from beating me and not to stab him,” she told the court.

The 42-year-old trader pleaded with the court not to grant her husband’s wish for the dissolution of their marriage because she still loved him.

