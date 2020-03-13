A 13-year-old boy, Ebikari Andrew, has stabbed his 20-year-old elder brother to death at Jehovah Witness Road, off Goodnews Street in Azikoro, Bayelsa State.

The suspect stabbed his elder brother, Tarikebina Andrew, over a minor disagreement which emanated when the deceased asked Ebi, who has been sleeping outside with his friends, to go home.

The sad incident, which occurred at about 9pm on Saturday, threw many into shock as their father was accused of hurriedly burying the murdered son to avoid police investigation and arrest of his alleged killer son.

The suspect and the deceased were at a friend’s place few meters away from their home, when the deceased asked his younger brother to go home because it was late, an order the younger brother refused.

His refusal to obey Tarikebina, led to a disagreement. Ebi got embittered by the brother’s persistent order and entered the kitchen of the friend’s house and took a knife which he later used in stabbing his elder brother to death.

The deceased was rushed to the Federal Medical Center Yenagoa where he was confirmed dead due to internal bleeding.

Their dad later took the deceased home and buried him. Some concerned neighbors, however, contacted the Police who immediately deployed officers to the scene and arrested the father.

