The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) 2020 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1, has recorded a total number of 1,922 corps members in its orientation programme in Dutse on Thursday.

According to the NYSC state Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad, in his welcome address that the 1,922 registered corps members comprised of 1,077 males and 965 females.

“It is my pleasure to announce that their demography represents all the 36 states of the federation and FCT.

“In line with deliberate and good intentions of the course, our fresh graduates will be trained to be responsive to the challenges they will encounter during and after the one year National Service.

“The three weeks you will spend on the camp will see you go through a lot of moral and physical re-orientation.

Let it be known that the issue of discipline shall not in any way be compromised,” Muhammad said.

The coordinator urged the corps members to ensure participation in all camp activities and adhere strictly to camp rules and regulations which had been codified in the NYSC Bye-Laws.

The state Chairman, NYSC Board, Muhammad Alhassan, announced that the government had taken responsibility of providing vehicles to convey corps members to their places of primary assignment immediately after the orientation course.

He also said that the there were corpers lodges ready for all the corps members in the 27 local government headquarters for their well being.

Gov. Badaru Muhammad of Jigawa said he had approved N39 million to give a comprehensive face-left of the camp.

Of the amount, Muhammad said that N17 million was meant for renovation and N22 million was devoted to construction of additional hostel for the corps members.

The governor, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Hussaini Kila, said that the state had put in place measures to make corps members carry out their assigned duties without any fear of molestation.

According to report a 26-year-old cripple, Jamilu Yahaya, was among the 1,922 corps members registered.

Yahaya, who graduated from Jigawa State Polytechnic, Dutse, said he was very happy to be among those serving their country.

Jamilu Yahaya a graduate of Public Administration described education as the most dependable tool in human life, saying his education has changed his life from becoming a street beggar.

