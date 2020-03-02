Two unemployed men, who allegedly impersonated Nigeria Air Force personnel, were on Friday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendants are Lukman Oseni, 25, who lives at 2, Aina St., Ijegun, Lagos, and Kehinde Alabi, 23, a resident of 7, Martins St., Off Oju Elegba, Surulere, Lagos.

They are facing charges of conspiracy, impersonation, unlawful possession of the Nigeria Air Force uniforms and possessing fake identify cards.

The prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that they committed the offences on Dec. 21, 2019, on Jakande Estate, Isolo, Lagos.

Ogu alleged that a member of the Nigeria Air Force intercepted the first defendant on his way dressed in a Nigeria Air Force camouflage T-shirt and head warmer.

The prosecutor said that when questioned, he was unable to identify himself and thereafter searched.

According to Ogu, a fake military identity card was found in his pocket during the search.

Ogu said that thereafter, the first defendant, Oseni, said that the second defendant produced the fake military identity cards.

The alleged offences contravenes Sections 77, 79, 80 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr J.A Adegun, admitted the defendants to bail of N1 million with one surety each.

Adegun adjourned the case until March 24 for mention.

