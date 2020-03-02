Two men were on Thursday brought before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly stealing goods worth N68,000.

The defendants: Ndufe Akum, 38; ac security guard and Olusola Olamerun, 39; a commercial driver, of no fixed addresses, are facing a three-count charge bordering on felony, burglary and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Jan. 10, at 12:30 a.m., at a shop opposite First Bank along Sabo Road in Okitipupa.

He said that the defendants burgled the provision shop of the complainant, Okedayo Memetta, and stole goods worth N68,000.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 516, 412 and 390(9), Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against them.

The chief magistrate, Mrs Mosunmola Ikujuni, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each and one surety each in like sums.

She added that the sureties must produce evidence of one year tax clearance paid to the state government.

The case was adjourned until March 17, for further hearing.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

