Two men have been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly stealing seven cars at the Redemption Camp during their various religious programs.

The suspects who were identified as Friday Ezi and Onyekachi Atama were arrested after they were reported by one Titilayo Otitodogbon, whose Toyota Camry car was stolen on February 1, 2020.

Ezi, who actually stole the car, was traced to Edo State. He made a confessional statement that led the operatives to Onitsha, Anambra State, where his accomplice was also arrested.

Atama was a motor park dealer at motor parts market in Onitsha, who used to receive the stolen vehicles from Ezi.

Atama confessed that once the vehicles were brought to him by Ezi, he used to balkanize them and sell such vehicles in parts.

