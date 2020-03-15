The minister of Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Godswill Akpabio described a publication trending on social media titled: “My 2023 Presidential Ambition is Unstoppable – Senator Akpabio,” as malicious.

The minister in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Anietie Ekong said he has no ambition to vie for the coveted office of the President in 2023.

“We wish to state categorically that Senator Akpabio has no such ambition of contesting for the Presidency in 2023 and has never discussed it with anybody. The publication is a concoction in its entirety. It is the handiwork of mischief-makers.

“The purported meeting with unnamed “members of his kitchen cabinet at his Ukana country home” exists only in the imagination of these purveyors of falsehood. The write up is a poorly scripted piece of infantile propaganda to cast Senator Akpabio as ambitious. Discerning readers can see through the inane and fatuous tales.” The statement alleged.

He further stated that “Senator Akpabio is presently occupied with his job as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and working hard with other stakeholders, agencies and development partners in actualizing the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari and changing the development narratives of the Niger Delta region.

“He should not be distracted by political jobbers with a phantom ambition which exists only in the imagination of these agent provocateurs.

“We implore well-meaning Nigerians to ignore these publications and wish to reemphasize that Senator Akpabio harbors no such ambition.”

He cautioned the slandering lot to desist from their actions.

