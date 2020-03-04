Four Chinese nationals caught on camera, flogging Kenyan workers at a Chinese restaurant in Nairobi, have finally been deported back to their country.

They are Deng Hailan, Chang Yueping, Ou Qiang and Yu Ling. On Wednesday, a Nairobi court issued orders for their repatriation.

They were arrested on February 9th, 2020, hours after a video showing Hailan whipping a Kenyan waiter went viral on social media.

Hailan, who worked as a chef at the restaurant, was also found without a valid work permit. Yueping and Qiang, both chefs, were holding expired visas while Yu Ling, a cashier, did not have a work permit and was holding a visitor’s visa.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

