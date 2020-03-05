The police on Wednesday in a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, for allegedly smoking marijuana in public.

The police charged Zarah Adamu, 23; Amila Idris-Bawa, 25; Hauwa Salihu, Halima Murtala and Naima Lawal with two counts of unlawful possession of marijuana and breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel. Insp. Shuaibu Ibrahim, told the court that the defendants were arrested on March 13 at about 11. a.m. by the team of police men on patrol along Kigo road, Kaduna.

He said that the women were caught smoking marijuana in a public place.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 59 and 151 of Kaduna state penal code law.

The Judge, Muhammad Adam-Shehu, admitted them to bail in the sum of N10,000 each.

Adam-Shehu also ordered that the defendants to produce one surety each who must have valid means of identity.

He adjourned the case until March 26 for hearing.

