Talk show host, Oprah Winfrey, fell onstage during a Los Angeles stop on her “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” tour while, ironically, talking about “balance,” eliciting reactions from rappers Snoopdogg and 50cent.

In a video posted by LaTimesEspanol, the philanthropist told her audience “here’s my definition of what wellness means to me,” as she began walking across the Forum arena stage.

“Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times,” Oprah Winfrey said, continuing to speak about balance, which led up to her ill-timed tumble.

However, she brushed off her fall with a dose of humor, shouting “wrong shoes!” to the crowd.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

