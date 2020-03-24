A Federal High Court in Abuja adjourned the case between the Minister for Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu and Dr Sunday Boroje Akporode on Thursday 20 March, 2020.

After the application was filed and with no objection by the counsel to the defendant Mr Micheal Omosegbon.

The counsel to the prosecutor, Mr Bagudu Sani a senior state counsel of the Federal Ministry of Justice presented his witness to tell the honourable court the role he played during the matter.

The witness, Engr. Tauheed Amosun a senior special adviser to the minister for Water Resources stays at No 35 Balla Gaya Street, Life Camp, Abuja.

Amosun said on the 27 May, 2019 following the instruction of the Honourable Minister, he transferred the sum of N1 million to the UBA account of Dr. Sunday Akporoje.

”He said that the account was sent through an email which belongs to the former minister for women affairs, Aisha Alhassan that his boss should assist her with the said amount to aid her carry out her treatment in Dubai.

”The mail was sent to my boss on the 25th of May, 2019 which was on a Saturday and we could not make any the transfer of the said money because it was on a weekend.

He said he was surprised when his boss Engr. Suleiman called him three days after the transaction was made, that he had a verbal conservation with Aisha Alhassan and she told him her email account was hacked and used for fraudulent activities.

On that note Suleiman made a report to the Department of State Security Service for further investigation and to make sure this criminal is brought to justice.

The judge on trial, Justice Taiwo Taiwo adjourned the case until 26 May, 2020 for more witnesses and proper investig

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

