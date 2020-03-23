Following the pipeline explosion which occurred in Abule-Ado, Lagos, Dangote Cement Management commiserates with gov Sanwo-Olu and the victims of the explosion.

The management made a donation of N100m cements to enable re-construction of the damaged buildings. The donation was made by the Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc, Aliko Dangote, represented by the Independent Non-Executive Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh, when the Executive Management of the company paid a visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina.

The team comprised the immediate past Group Managing Director (GMD) of Dangote Cement Plc, Engr. Joseph Makoju; the new GMD of Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Michel Puchercos; Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh, and the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Anthony Chiejina.

Mr. Ikazoboh, who on behalf of Dangote, commiserated with Governor Sanwo-Olu over the unfortunate incident caused by the gas explosion, said the Dangote Cement company “would be supporting the reconstruction of the Abule-Ado area with N100 million worth of cement”.

He also formally informed the governor of the change of baton at the helm of the cement manufacturing giant, where Mr. Puchercos recently took over from Mr. Makoju on the retirement of the latter.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his remarks, acknowledged the change in management at Dangote Cement Plc, and expressed appreciation at the company’s gesture, which he described as timely.

According to him, “We take seriously your level of support because there is a lot of reconstruction going on at Abule-Ado so that normalcy can be restored. We welcome all the support we have gotten.

“I appreciate the Chairman who has said that the Group will continue to support us. On behalf of the Lagos State Government, we thank you for coming to commiserate with us, and for your gesture of support. We also thank all Lagosians and Nigerians who have been coming to support us”, the governor added.

In an incident which resulted in several casualties, some parts of Abule Ado along Badagry/Mile 2 Expressway, Lagos were affected by the pipeline explosion, which occurred at about 8am on Sunday morning.

