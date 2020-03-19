The Northern Chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria has threatened to dump the association if the appointment of Senator Elisha Abbo as the patron is withdrawn.

There has been outrage from some actresses over the appointment of the Senator as a patron of the AGN and they called for his withdrawal due to his recent case of assault on a nursing mother at a sex toy shop in Abuja.

However, the Chairman of the Adamawa state chapter, Jimi Lot, said Abbo was appointed because of his philanthropic nature in the North, adding that he is not guilty of assault until proven so by the court.

He explained that the Senator has apologised for his actions and hence should not be held down and denied appointment from the AGN.

According to him: “Even Jesus forgives so why wouldn’t Nigerians accept Senator Abbo’s apologies and forgive him over the assault. The guild is not going to withdraw the appointment.

We the northern actors will not agree on this and will not take this if the guild tries to do otherwise. If they attempt to do that, we are going to secede. The northern actors will break up from the guild and form our own in the North, since our choice cannot be respected.”

