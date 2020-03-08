Actress Fella Makafui hospitalized after fainting at her wedding .

Actress Fella Makafui has been hospitalized after she fainted at her traditional wedding ceremony that took place at the Odehye Gardens in East Legon, Ghana.

The incident took place after the bride had danced with the groom, Medikal, for nearly an hour. Fella Makafui alerted the MC to announce they would be leaving the stage when she felt tired.

The actress held on to Medikal for support and waited to leave the stage. However, a few minutes after that, she fainted in the arms of her groom and was quickly rushed to the hospital.

