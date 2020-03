Adesanya makes history as he takes down Romero to remain the UFC champ

Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya today defeated Yoel Romero in UFC 248 to remain the middleweight champion.

With this, he is now the fastest fighter to go 8-0 in the UFC (755 days), passing Anderson Silva (850 days)

14 of his 19 wins are by KO/TKO. With his title defense, the UFC remains with TWO champions from Nigeria: Adesanya and Kamaru Usman

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter