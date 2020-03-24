The state government has directed all public and private schools in the State to conclude all examinations for second term 2019/2020 academic year on or before Friday, 27th March, 2020 and proceed on holidays immediately.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Nse Essien gave this directive at a meeting with Heads of Educational Boards, Agencies and Tertiary institutions in the State.

Prof. Essien further directs that schools that have already concluded their examinations should proceed on second term holiday without further delay, as third term is expected to commence on 4th May, 2020.

The Education Commissioner, charged School Heads to maintain high standards of hygiene in schools, educate the students and pupils, and ensure that all necessary precautions are taken to prevent possible outbreak of COVID 19 infection. He also mandated Zonal Education Offices and Local Education Committee Offices in the State to carryout routine surveillance in their domain to ensure strict hygienic compliance.

While appreciating the support and cooperation of parents in both public and private institutions, Prof. Essien affirmed that the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has suspended the 2019/2020 WAEC Examination till further notice, adding that prospective candidates will be duly informed on new commencement date for the Examinations.

