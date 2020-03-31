The World Health Organization (WHO) Nigeria has warned that taking alcohol does not protect against coronavirus.

This warning came from a tweet on WHO’s Nigeria official handle on Monday where it explained that it can, in fact, be dangerous to drink alcohol.

According to WHO, taking alcohol can increase ones chances of having health issues.

“FACT: Drinking alcohol DOES NOT protect you against #COVID19 and can be dangerous,” WHO tweeted.

“Frequent or excessive alcohol consumption can increase your risk of health problems.”

