Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has opened bids for its capital projects within its 2020 financial circle year with no fewer than 180 bidders present.

Mrs Rahmat Abdullahi, AMAC Council Secretary, while addressing participants at the bid opening at the council’s secretariat said that the bidding was opened for 60 projects within the 12 wards in the council.

Abdullahi, who also doubles as the Chairperson, Tenders Board, added that the process was organised to ensure transparency in compliance with the Public Procurement Act of 2007.

“Some weeks back, we advertised about 60 projects in the dailies which cut across our 12 wards in the council.

“All the bidders are here and we have a list of all their companies and we are doing this to ensure transparency.”

Mr Henry Gaza, the Head of Department, Works and Housing, AMAC, added that the successful bidders must adhere with the specifications of the designs of the projects once awarded.

“As usual, this area council will ensure that projects are executed to the best quality.

“We are focusing on infrastructural development such as road, water projects, electrification as well as fencing of our schools.

“This is because the beneficiaries of these projects are our rural communities,” he said.

Mr Abubakar Baushe, the Speaker, AMAC Legislative Council, who was represented by Mr Dogara John, commended the transparency of the process and urged the successful bidders to maintain standard in execution of the projects.

