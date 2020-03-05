The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will respect the decision of the Abuja High Court suspending Mr Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the party.

The acting National Secretary of the party, Mr Victor Giadom, stated this while addressing a news conference at the APC headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to Giadom, the APC is a law-abiding political party and remains committed to obeying court orders.

He disclosed that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party would meet soon to deliberate on the challenges facing the APC.

Meanwhile, a team of policemen has taken over the national secretariat of the ruling party in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The security operatives said they were at the secretariat to prevent any breakdown of law and order following the suspension of Oshiomhole by the court.

Moments later, the party’s NWC approved the nomination of three chieftains as national officers.

They are Mr Waziri Bulama, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, and Mr Paul Chukwuma.

In a statement, APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the decision to approve Bulama’s nomination was reached during the meeting of the NWC held on January 14 at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

He noted that the party had given notice for a replacement from the zone, following the resignation of Mr Mai

Mala Buni as the APC National Secretary in May 2019 prior to his election as the governor of Yobe State.

The APC spokesman disclosed that Ajimobi emerged as the party’s Deputy National Chairman (South), and Chukwuma was nominated as the National Auditor.

He explained that the approval was given following their nominations from the zone.

Senator Ajimobi’s emergence as the APC deputy national chairman comes more than one year after he lost his bid to return to the Senate in the February 23 polls.

Having completed his two terms as governor, Ajimobi was defeated by Senator Kola Balogun of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ibadan South senatorial district election.

