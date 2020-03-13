The arraignment of Isah Ibrahim charged with rape and assault fixed to hold in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday was stalled because the court lacked jurisdiction yo entertain the matter.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Emmanuel Idowu, did not take the plea of the defendant as the, as according to him, the court lacks the jurisdiction to try the matter.

Idowu, therefore, went ahead to order the remand of the defendant at the Agodi Correctional Centre while the case file was returned to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The chief magistrate, however, adjourned the matter until May 7, for mention.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Sanwo Banuso told the court that the defendant on Feb. 26, at Aganmaje area, allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 38-years lady without her consent.

“In other to overpower her before raping her, Ibrahim was alleged to have unlawfully assaulted the victim by striking her neck, forehead, and hand with machete which caused her serious bodily harm’’, he said.

“The offence was committed on Feb.26, at Aganmaje,Asunara Road, Igangan, Oyo State’’, he said.

Banuso said the offence contravened sections 252 and 357 and punishable under sections 335 and 358 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

