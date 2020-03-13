Tragedy struck today at a building under construction in Lagos State, as a baby fell inside its uncovered soakaway after being left alone by his mom.
Giving an account of how it happened, an eyewitness, Ajayi, said: “I was just driving by when I heard people screaming and I had to stop.
This happened at a big building that was sealed off by EFCC on Esther Adeleke Street, Lekki phase I. .
Some domestic staff stay there and one of them was careless with her child and he crawled to the uncovered soakaway and fell inside.