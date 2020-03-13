Tragedy struck today at a building under construction in Lagos State, as a baby fell inside its uncovered soakaway after being left alone by his mom.

Giving an account of how it happened, an eyewitness, Ajayi, said: “I was just driving by when I heard people screaming and I had to stop.

This happened at a big building that was sealed off by EFCC on Esther Adeleke Street, Lekki phase I. .

Some domestic staff stay there and one of them was careless with her child and he crawled to the uncovered soakaway and fell inside.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

