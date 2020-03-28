Benue state government has confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

The news was confirmed to the press today by the Governor of the State, Samuel Ortom. He said the index case is a lady, Susan Okpe, who recently returned from the UK, and is presently undergoing treatment.

Gov. Ortom said the name of the patient was disclosed so that anyone who might have had any contact with her within the last two weeks can come forward for testing and isolation.

Ortom begged residents of the state not to stigmatize the patient, but support her and anyone who may have had close contact with her.

