31-year-old Ashley Thomas and 29-year-old Latoya Wimberly have been best friends for 17 years.

Both had gaps in their front teeth and had the same complexion growing up and in fact, many would say the pair looked like sisters, according to WPVI-TV.

However, last month, the duo found out they are indeed sisters. Both have the same father, Kenneth Wimberly. About 15 years ago, Thomas reportedly learned that the man she thought was her father, wasn’t. Her mom passed away a few years later.

Fast forward to the present day, CNN says Kenneth Wimberly was pictured in photos with Latoya on Facebook at her engagement party. Thomas’ late mother’s best friend recognized him; and from there, it’s been a whirlwind.

When shown the picture of the deceased’s friend, Kenneth immediately recognized her. And later, when shown a photo of Thomas’ mother, he recognized her, too. In fact, he said the two had had a brief romantic relationship.

The trio did a DNA test that confirmed Thomas and Wimberly were half-sisters, CNN reported.

To add to that, both sisters were pregnant at the same time, and the fathers of their kids are brothers themselves.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

