Billionaire businessman, Adedeji Adeleke has joined the long list of individuals giving what they have to promote the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He did this by contributing a whooping sum of N500 million.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that his son, Davido’s fiance’, Chioma tested positive for coronavirus. She is currently in self-isolation, even though she isn’t showing any symptoms yet.

The news was shared by his son, David Adeleke on his Instagram page.

