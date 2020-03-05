Barely two weeks after some insurgents stormed the town and set ablaze the telecommunication networks in Dapchi, the headquarters of Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe State, another attack was carried out on Wednesday evening by some suspected Boko Haram members.

The insurgents were said to have invaded the town were Leah Sharibu alongside 100 other students were abducted in February, 2018. They set some residential houses and government structures on fire.

The acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Sector 2 of Operation Lafiya Dole, Lieutenant Chinonso Oteh, said the details of the incident were unclear.

He, however, promised to give an update as well as the causality figure if there was any.

The attack comes

