20-year-old Uchechi Eze has been arrested by the police in Anambra State for allegedly beheading his 4-year old nephew, Chiemere Ezekiel, with an axe in Ugamma village, Obosi.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Haruna Mohammed, said: “Victim died on the spot and suspect escaped to an unknown destination.

Following intelligence report, Police detectives, in conjunction with Vigilante group in the area, arrested the culprit at a criminal hideout, smoking substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.

Suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime and the exhibit he used in perpetrating the dastardly act was also recovered in his possession.”

