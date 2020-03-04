An order of interim injunction has been granted by a Federal Capital High Court, stopping Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from parading himself as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The injunction was granted on Wednesday by Justice Danlami Senchi who warned that political parties must be bound by their constitution and having been suspended by his ward, Comrade Oshiomhole is restrained from functioning as the National Chairman of the party pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit which has been fixed for April 7 and 8, 2020.

Protesters have been demanding the removal of Comrade Oshiomhole for failing in his duties of providing quality leadership for the party, a call the APC leader dismissed, tagging the group “a non-existing” one.

