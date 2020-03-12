The annual Argungun Festival has officially been flagged-off by the Federal Government on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari was received at the airport by Governor Abubakar Atiku Baguduhas alongside other officials of the State upon his arrival in Birnin Kebbi to attend the Agricultural Fair and Display, a part of the 2020 Argungun International Fishing Festival.

The President who was represented by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed in Abuja said the introduction of the use of local content in this year’s festival explains the government’s priority on Made-in-Nigeria goods and products.

He added that the Federal Government is ready to harness the potentials of the automotive industry which is capable of generating billions of dollars annually to the country.

“The Federal Government will continue to give the necessary support for the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival and all other festivals in the country in a bid to boost tourism.

“We are committed to diversifying the economy through industrialisation and tourism,” he said.

He noted that all vehicles for the rally were locally assembled in Nigeria, which was part of efforts to boost and showcase Nigeria’s automotive industry.

The Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, In his welcome address, said the Argungu Festival will serve as an avenue to showcase vehicles produced and assembled in Nigeria.

