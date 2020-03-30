Following the death of Dan Iyan Kano, Ambassador Ado Sanusi, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolence messages to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Buhari said in the messages that he was shocked to learn about the death of the Ambassador.

The President said in separate letters to the Governor and the Emir, “I received the sad news of the death of Ambassador Ado Sanusi, an astute career diplomat.

Sanusi was a dedicated public servant who served very creditably as Nigeria’s Foreign Service Officer. He was a conscientious, competent, distinguished, patriotic and remarkable diplomat who served his country and immediate community with distinction. His great contributions will be remembered for many years to come.”

Governor Ganduje thanked the president immensely for his concern and for consoling the people of Kano State.

