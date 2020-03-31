Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, citizens have been worried and are scared of contracting the disease.

Taking a stroll on the streets of Twitter and Instagram, many have turned themselves into herbal doctors. They share several articles and videos advising people to increase their daily intake of lemon, ginger and garlic. What about the long articles shared on various WhatsApp groups?

The Street Journal reports that prior to the lock down in Abuja, the price of a single ball of lemon which was previously sold at about N50 jumped to about N100. People had no choice but to buy them at such prices. This was in a bid to keep themselves safe from coronavirus.

The question is: can garlic, ginger and palm oil cure coronavirus?

Well, let us see what the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) have to say about this.

The NCDC has warned Nigerians, saying that the preventive measures circulating the social media space are fake and unverified.

The coronavirus currently has no cure and since the outbreak, many health experts and scientists have been on their toes to ensure they find a cure or develop a vaccine.

A twitter post by NCDC discredited some of these preventive measures. The center said acts such as drinking palm oil, drinking hot lemon, eating ginger and garlic, consuming salt and special oils are all inactive against the disease. The center also noted that spraying water and Dettol and other antiseptic or disinfectants all over the body does not destroy the virus.

Therefore, Nigerians should be careful and follow the verified NCDC guidelines in order to stay safe.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

