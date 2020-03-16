The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says 15 corpses, including a family of four, were recovered from the scene of Sunday’s explosion which occurred at Abule Ado, Lagos state.

Ibrahim Farinloye, acting coordinator of NEMA in Lagos, told NAN that a couple and their two sons were among those who died in the explosion. He said they were on their way to church when the unfortunate incident happened.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says that a gas explosion caused the blast.

At least 60 students of Bethlehem Girls College located within the area who sustained various degrees of injuries were taken to the Nigerian Navy Hospital in Satellite town.

Farinloye said over 50 buildings, including Bethlehem Girls College and a popular hotel, were damaged in the explosion.

In a statement by the Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru, on Sunday, the blast occurred after a truck hit some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant located near the corporation’s System 2B pipeline right of way.

He added that preliminary findings indicated that the impact of the explosion was huge that it led to the collapse of nearby houses and damaged some NNPC pipelines.

