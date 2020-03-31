The Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has announced that the index case of the novel coronavirus in the state has recovered and has been discharged.

The governor made this known on his official twitter handle today, March 31, 2020.

He wrote, “Thanks to our resilient health workers, Ekiti State’s #COVID19 patient has now been discharged. With this, Ekiti State has no coronavirus patient at its isolation center.”

As a measure to curb the spread of the deadly virus, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the restriction of movement for two weeks in Lagos State, Ogun State and the FCT.

Nigeria is keeping her fingers crossed for more recoveries in the coming days.

