The Oyo State government has announced the recovery and subsequent discharge of the index coronavirus case in the state, after completing treatment at the Agbami Chest Hospital isolation centre in Ibadan.

The Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa disclosed this in a statement saying, “The patient who returned from America had initially tested negative but tested positive after the second test.

“The index case had been in self-isolation at a private residence in Ibadan until he was transferred to the Isolation centre at Agbami, Jericho area of Ibadan on March 23, 2020.”

Dr Taiwo Ladipo, the State COVID-19 Incident Manager confirmed that the index case has been released after spending six days in the isolation centre and had two negative tests, which resulted in his release; adding that the index case is well, very stable and now back to his house.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde had earlier revealed he tested positive, although is asymptomatic but he would remain in isolation.

The Governor appointed Professor Temitope Alonge, a former Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan as the Head of Oyo COVID-19 Task Force while he recovers.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

