On Tuesday, Britain reported a record daily coronavirus death toll of 381, more than twice the number of nationwide deaths posted in the previous 24 hours.

The health ministry said on its twitter page, “As of 5pm (1600 GMT) on 30 March, of those hospitalized in the UK, 1,789 have sadly died.” This is up from 1,408 recorded on Monday.

In a statement, NHS England said revealed that the patients were aged between 19 and 98, and all but 28 had underlying health conditions.

According to the country’s data, the previous highest daily toll was 260, recorded on Saturday, with the number dropping to 180 on Monday.

Currently, 25,150 people have tested positive for the virus in Britain, a daily increase of 3,009.

According to Data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) for England and Wales on Tuesday revealed that the true toll could be 24 percent higher.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson who recently tested positive said in a video-link cabinet meeting, “The rising death toll in recent days showed the vital importance of the public continuing to stick to the social distancing guidance which has been put in place by the government.”

“The situation is going to get worse before it gets better, but it will get better,” he added.

