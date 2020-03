It was a tragic day for friends and fellow Sokoto Batch C Stream A Corps members as they lost one of their own, identified as Idemudia O Jude to the cold hands of death.

It was gathered that Idemudia had complained of stomach ache last night and was rushed to the hospital this morning where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The deceased was a Food Technology graduate of the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter