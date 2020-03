A corps member reportedly died in her sleep on Sunday March 15, 2020, at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Ikot Itie Udung, Akwa Ibom state.

Mrs Queen Uba Eziuche, a Batch B corps member, was said to have gone to sleep shortly after the regular morning exercise and she didn’t wake up.

The state NYSC coordinator, Mr Julius Amusan, who confirmed her death on Wednesday, said she died from an ailment suspected to be a terminal disease.

