The appeal filed by the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole challenging his suspension by an Abuja High Court is ready to be heard by the Court of Appeal in Abuja

Justice Danlami Senchi who presided over the Abuja High Court sitting had granted an order of interlocutory injunction stopping Comrade Oshiomhole from parading himself as the National Chairman of the APC pending the hearing and determination of the suit seeking to give effect to the suspension order slammed on him by his ward in Edo State.

Following the court order, Mr. Oshiomhole on March 5, appealed the court judgment which suspended him as the National Chairman of the party.

In the notice of appeal filed on four grounds, Oshiomhole faulted the “whole ruling” of the trial court which granted the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

He alleged, alongside other claims that the trial court erred in law and arrived at a wrong conclusion which occasioned a miscarriage of justice when it decided that question that his performance as APC national chairman would interfere with the party membership rights of the first to sixth respondents in the suit, at the interlocutory stage.

Oshiomhole who filed the appeal along with the APC, therefore, sought an order of the Appellate Court to set aside the ruling of the trial court.

Some protesters have been demanding the removal of Comrade Oshiomhole for failing in his duties of providing quality leadership for the party, a call the APC leader dismissed, tagging the group “a non-existing” one.

