The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed 10 (ten) new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria; 3 (three) new cases in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and 7 (seven) new cases in Lagos State.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 22 (twenty-two).

A statement issued by the Health Minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire on Saturday said all 10 (ten) new cases are Nigerian nationals; 9 (nine) of them have travel history to the Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain and United Kingdom. They returned to the country in the past 1 (one) week; the 10th case is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

The statement said 3 (three) cases in the FCT are being treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada while the 7 (seven) new cases in Lagos are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba. All 10 (ten) new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving treatment.

According to the statement obtained by Solacebase as of the 21st of March 2020, 22 (twenty-two) cases have been confirmed, 2 (two) cases have been discharged and there has been no death from COVID-19 in Nigeria.

It said the Federal Government remains committed to working with states to provide optimal care for all confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

‘’ Contact tracing is ongoing to identify all persons who have been in contact with the new confirmed cases. The Port Health Services of the Federal Ministry of Health has heightened screening at all air, land and sea points of entry into Nigeria and adapted the protocols to reflect the travel guidance issued by the Presidential Task Force on the Control of Coronavirus (COVID-19) ,” said the statement.

