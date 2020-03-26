The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that fourteen new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Nigeria, bringing the total number of cases to 65.

This announcement was made in a tweet on NCDC’s official twitter page on Thursday night.

A breakdown of the number of the additional cases showed that 12 new cases were discovered in Lagos while the remaining two were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Six of the cases were detected on a vessel and three others were returning travellers into the country while the remaining case was a close contact of a confirmed case.

On the other hand, the NCDC revealed that another case had been discharged, bringing the number of persons who have recovered from the virus to three.

14 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 12 in Lagos Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are 65 confirmed cases

3 discharged

1 death pic.twitter.com/123vN6oNEB — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 26, 2020

