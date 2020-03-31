Twenty new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Nigeria according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC announced in a tweet on its official handle that 13 of the cases were confirmed in Lagos State, four in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), two in Kaduna State, and one in Oyo State.

“Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State,” the NCDC tweeted.

“As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.”

Earlier on Monday, The Street Journal reported that the Nigerian Government has reported the second death from coronavirus in the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, announced this on Monday during the Presidential Task Force Briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He said, “Till date, three persons have been discharged after successful treatment. But sadly, another fatality was recorded over the weekend in the person of a patient who had severe underlying illnesses.

“We have intensified contact tracing and our strategy remains to promptly detect cases, isolate them, and follow up with their contacts and also isolate and treat, in order to reduce the spread of the infection.”

