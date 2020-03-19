On Thursday, the Lagos Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, confirmed four new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos making it a total of 12 cases in the country.

Professor Abayomi explained that 19 people were tested on Wednesday, four out of the cases tested positive and had been isolated for treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.

He said the first of the four new cases who tested positive to the disease was a woman who had contact with the woman who came from UK some days ago who was tested positive.

According to him, the second new case was a female who returned from France on 14th of March on a Turkish airline TK 1830.

The third case, he said, was a Nigerian male in his 50s who had not travelled anywhere, but was tested positive to the disease.

Abayomi stated that the 4th new case was a Nigerian male who arrived in the country on the 13th of March from Frankfurt to Lagos on Lufthansa airline, flight number LH568.

The commissioner, however, said more tests were still being carried out adding that, “we have a combination of imported cases and local transmission. The Executive of Lagos State is meeting on the next stage of social distancing.

“The best way to slow the rate is to halt the movement of the virus from person to person,” he said.

He appealed to people on the two flights to self-isolate themselves and reach the government.

“Currently, we are following over 1,300 people right now to find information about the state of their health and the number is increasing”.

This comes barely one day after the Federal Ministry of Health confirmed five new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

