Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has tested positive to Coronavirus.

Mukhtar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, disclosed this in a media statement on Tuesday.

The governor had earlier admitted he met and shook hands with Mohammed, the son of former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter