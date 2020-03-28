Nigerian business mogul, Abdulsamad Rabiu, has today, redeemed his pledge of N1billion to the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria through a confirmed funds transfer to the COVID-19 relief fund account with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In addition, the company also announced another donation of N300million to Sokoto, Edo and Ogun States to assist in galvanizing a coordinated response and adequate preparedness in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in these states.

The donations to Sokoto and Edo States were on behalf of its Cement subsidiary, BUA Cement which has its major operations in those states whilst Ogun was also selected as a beneficiary due to its proximity to Lagos which had been the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria.

This development comes exactly a day after the Chairman of the Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, announced a cash donation of N1billion to Nigeria’s response to the virus and also, another donation to 9 states of medical and emergency kits and supplies including face masks, testing kits, safety goggles, gloves, personal protective gear – which have already been ordered and should be delivered soon.

In his comments on the additional donation of N300million to Edo, Sokoto and Ogun States, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group said that although these states have been identified for this intervention in the first instance, “BUA is monitoring the situation closely and is also looking at other states that may need additional help. We will continue engaging with these states and relevant partners including the NCDC in the areas where they need support to win this fight against COVID-19.” Rabiu added.

Rabiu also urged other well-meaning Nigerians, individuals and corporates alike, to join hands in supporting the efforts to put the virus in check in Nigeria financially and otherwise. “Our country needs us now more than ever. This is the time to come together and support.” He said.

